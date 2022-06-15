The Ukrainian Armed Forces liquidated Russian propagandist Sergey Postnov

The Armed Forces of Ukraine liquidated the Russian colonel, propagandist Sergey Postnov.

This was reported by the Russian media and the Council of Veterans of the Central Office of the Department of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation.

Postnov died on the night of June 13-14 while "performing military service." Details of his death are not specified.

The propagandist was the head of the department of the Department for interaction with the mass media of the Rosguard. He accompanied the occupiers in Hostomel (Kyiv oblast), Kharkiv and Luhansk oblasts.