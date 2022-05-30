Events of May 30. In Luhansk oblast, the occupiers killed a French journalist, and the Armed Forces struck a powerful counterattack in the south

The day before, the Ukrainian military destroyed five drones, two cruise missiles, a company-tactical group, and an ammunition depot. The Armed Forces in the southern direction eliminated 6 T-62 tanks, 2 Grad multiple rocket launchers, 3 Msta-C self-propelled howitzers, 3 armored units, and 13 vehicles. The unmanned reconnaissance control point was also destroyed. Lviv paratroopers destroyed a platoon of 104 airborne assault regiments from the Pskov oblast.

At night and at dawn, the Russian army again fired missiles at the bridge across the Dniester estuary in Odesa oblast. X-22 missiles were released from Tu-22 aircraft. One missile was destroyed by the Air Defense Forces, and the other hit a non-functioning bridge. In addition, Russian troops shelled Hulyaipole en masse, destroying more than 50 different buildings. In the morning and in the afternoon occupiers fired at Mykolayiv, it is known that one was wounded, and 21 private houses are damaged. In Luhansk oblast, Russians fired on an evacuation vehicle that was going to pick up people. French journalist Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff was killed.

For about an hour, Russian troops "poured" artillery shells on the border of the Shostka district of Sumy oblast. Border guards recorded more than 20 bursts of ammunition fired by enemy artillery from the Russian village of Zernovo on the infrastructure of one of the settlements near the border. There are currently no victims of the shelling.

Russian invaders are trying to attack the eastern communities of Zaporizhzhia oblast. Along the line of contact, they inflict artillery, air and missile strikes. Today Orikhiv and Hryhorivka were damaged, and civil infrastructure, houses, and educational institutions were damaged.

In the Bakhmut district as a result of hostilities the tightness of the branch of the ammonia pipeline "Togliatti — Odesa" was broken. This branch has not been used since 2014, the valves are closed, but ammonia is now flowing out of it. A cloud of ammonia is moving over the ground from the village of Travneve towards Bakhmut. Bakhmut, Hladosove, Dacha, Mykolayivka Druha, Odradivka and Opytne may fall into the affected area.

Russian propaganda media report an explosion in the temporarily occupied Melitopol. According to them, the car was blown up in the center of Melitopol, where the so-called "administration" of collaborators is located. Two people were hospitalized as a result of the explosion.

Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk will no longer work on prisoner exchange. This function was transferred to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense and the Security Service of Ukraine. The Ministry of Reintegration will only maintain registers of prisoners and negotiate with international organizations.

The President of the European Parliament Robert Mezzola called on European leaders not to weaken aid to Ukraine, and to give it the status of an EU candidate, otherwise, according to her, Kyiv will seek help outside the Union.

The Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs of France Catherine Colonna arrived in Kyiv. During a joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, she announced new deliveries of Caesar self-propelled artillery units to Ukraine.

Slovakia will hand over to Ukraine 8 self-propelled artillery units Zuzana 2 caliber 155 mm. Slovak Defense Minister Jaroslav Nagy says the Ukrainian military is already learning to use them.