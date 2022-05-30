The Russian occupiers delivered more than 50 obsolete tank models to Zaporizhzhia oblast

The Russian occupiers delivered to the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia oblast more than 50 units of obsolete models of tanks — T-62 and T-72B. These armored vehicles will probably be used to strengthen their defensive positions.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia oblast military administration Oleksandr Starukh reported about it on May 30.

In addition, the Russians are trying to attack the eastern communities of Zaporizhzhia oblast. Artillery, air and missile strikes are carried out along the line of contact. Today Orikhiv and Hryhorivka were damaged, civil infrastructure, houses, and educational institutions were damaged.