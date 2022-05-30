Zaporizhzhya oblast administration reported mass shelling of Gulyaipole by the Russians. More than 50 buildings were destroyed

The Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration reported that Russian troops shelled Gulyaipole on May 29. More than 50 different buildings were destroyed.

Zaporizhzhia OMA reported about this in its Telegram channel.

"As a result of the armed attack in the homes of civilians, windows and doors were broken, walls and slate roofing were damaged," the statement said.

In the yards of private houses, shells hit the adjacent territory, fences, fences, garages, and other outbuildings. The shelling also damaged about 10 shops, a post office, and a local house of prayer.

The Zaporizhzhya OMA emphasizes that this was the most massive shelling of Gulyaipole during the entire war.