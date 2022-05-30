Russian troops again fired missiles at the bridge across the Dniester estuary in Odesa oblast

At night and at dawn, the Russian army again fired missiles at the bridge across the Dniester estuary in Odesa oblast. No casualties were reported.

Serhiy Bratchuk, a spokesman for the Odesa oblast military administration, announced this on his Telegram channel.

"At night and at dawn in Odesa oblast, the enemy again fired two missiles. Desperately continuing to destroy the non-functioning bridge across the Dniester estuary, the ruscists hit the same previously broken track," he said.

One missile was shot down by air defense forces. The second blast damaged several private homes, but no one was injured.