Minister Iryna Vereshchuk handed over the work on the exchange of prisoners to military intelligence

Minister for the Integration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk handed over her POW exchange function to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense.

Vereshchuk announced this on Monday, May 30.

Relevant registers have already been created, organizational issues have been worked out and communication has been established. In the future, the exchange of prisoners of war is a joint work of the GUR and the SBU. The Ministry of Reintegration remains responsible for maintaining registers of prisoners of war and working with relevant international organizations.