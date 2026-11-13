The mansion of former MP Zhevago, suspected of embezzling $113 million from “Finance and Credit” Bank, was seized in Paris

A mansion worth $40 million belonging to Ukrainian businessman and former MP Kostyantyn Zhevago was seized in Paris. This was done at the request of Ukraine as part of an investigation into the embezzlement of $113 million from the “Finance and Credit bank”.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office (PGO).

Ukrainian prosecutors requested the seizure of property from French law enforcement on September 17, 2026. France executed it on November 9, and notified the Ukrainian side the next day.

According to the investigation, Zhevago, who controlled over 90% of the capital of the “Finance and Credit” bank, together with other bank managers, organized a scheme to embezzle $113 million — over UAH 2.5 billion at the time — between 2007 and 2015. Investigators believe that this money was later laundered through offshore companies and other enterprises controlled by the businessman.

According to the investigation, the scheme worked like this: the bankʼs money was used as collateral for loans to an offshore company. When it failed to repay the borrowed funds, foreign banks wrote off the money from the “Finance and Credit” accounts. In 2015, “Finance and Credit” was declared insolvent and liquidated.

What else is known about the Zhevago case?

On December 28, 2022, Konstantin Zhevago was detained at the Courchevel ski resort in the French Alps and sent for extradition arrest the next day.

On January 10 of the following year, Zhevago posted a million euro bail and was released from custody with an obligation not to leave France. In November 2023, a French court finally refused to extradite him to Ukraine. The court also seized shares of Zhevago’s companies worth hundreds of millions of hryvnias, corporate rights of companies, and 26 real estate properties.

In April 2026, the Pechersky District Court of Kyiv allowed a special pre-trial investigation into Zhevago to be conducted without his presence.

In addition, Zhevago is involved in a case of bribery of $2.7 million to Supreme Court judges. According to the investigation, the money was intended for a decision in favor of the businessman in a commercial dispute. In June 2026, this case was transferred to court.