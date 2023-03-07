The assets of businessman Kostyantyn Zhevaho were seized in Ukraine

The court seized the assets of the owner of the bank "Finance and Credit" Kostyantyn Zhevaho in the case of indemnification of the bankʼs losses in the amount of UAH 46 billion in Kyiv. The lawsuit was filed by the Deposit Guarantee Fund.

According to the law of Ukraine, managers, shareholders and beneficiaries of an insolvent bank are obliged to provide the Deposit Guarantee Fund with information on all their property, assets and liabilities upon request. Kostyatyn Zhevaho did not do this.

The court seized Zhevahoʼs 50.3% stake in three mining and beneficiation plants of his Ferrexpo group: Poltava, Yerystiv and Bilaniv. Zhevaho indirectly owns these assets through Ferrexpo.

The court also prohibited other companies related to him from alienating the specified assets.