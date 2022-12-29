In France, ex-deputy Konstantin Zhevago was sent under extradition arrest

In France, the court of the city of Chambéry decided to send to extradition arrest the businessman, former deputy of the people, and shareholder of JSC "Bank "Finance and Credit" Kostyantyn Zhevago.

"Babel" was informed about this by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation.

Next, the court will consider the issue of Zhevagoʼs extradition to Ukraine. This is expected to happen in early January 2023. Until then, the ex-National Deputy will be under arrest.

In what cases does Zhevago take place?

The SBI is investigating the embezzlement of over 2.5 billion hryvnias of the liquidated bank "Finance and Credit". The investigation believes that the money withdrawal scheme was organized by the ex-deputy chairman of the bankʼs board, the head of one of the departments, and other top managers.

During 2007-2014, the offshore company opened credit lines in foreign banks. "Finance and Credit" guaranteed this company with its own funds and concluded contracts with other foreign banks in the amount of more than $113 million (2.9 billion hryvnias). In 2015, foreign banks charged $113 million from the accounts of the "Finance and Credit" bank for non-fulfillment of obligations by an offshore company, and the collateral was written off immediately after the bank was declared insolvent.