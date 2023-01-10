Kostyantyn Zhevago posted bail and was released from custody. He is forbidden to leave France

Ukrainian businessman Kostyantyn Zhevago, suspected of embezzling over 2.5 billion hryvnias, posted bail of one million euros and was released from custody. He is currently not allowed to leave mainland France, where he was arrested.

Babel was informed about this by sources in the law enforcement agencies.

Zhevago must report to the police station three times a week and live at a specified address in Courchevel.

The next court session was scheduled for January 19.