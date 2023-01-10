Kostyantyn Zhevago posted bail and was released from custody. He is forbidden to leave France

Ukrainian businessman Kostyantyn Zhevago, suspected of embezzling over 2.5 billion hryvnias, posted bail of one million euros and was released from custody. He is currently not allowed to leave mainland France, where he was arrested.
Babel was informed about this by sources in the law enforcement agencies.
Zhevago must report to the police station three times a week and live at a specified address in Courchevel.
The next court session was scheduled for January 19.
- Zhevago is a suspect in the case of embezzlement of over 2.5 billion hryvnias of the liquidated bank Finance and Credit. Ukraine issued an arrest warrant for Zhevago in 2019, and an international warrant in 2021.
- In 2021, Forbes Ukraine estimated Zhevagoʼs fortune at $2.4 billion. As of the end of 2022, the publication estimated his capital at $1.4 billion.
- On December 28, 2022, he was detained at the ski resort of Courchevel in the French Alps and sent to extradition detention the next day. The issue of the return of the ex-national deputy to Ukraine is being resolved.