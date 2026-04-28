The court allowed the investigation against former MP Zhevaho to begin due to possible theft of funds from the Finance and Credit bank

At the request of prosecutors, the Pechersky District Court of Kyiv allowed the start of a special pre-trial investigation against a former MP — a beneficiary of the “Finance and Credit” bank. Although his name is not mentioned, Babelʼs sources confirmed that this is a peopleʼs deputy of the III-VIII convocations and businessman Kostyantyn Zhevaho.

The courtʼs decision was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

Investigators believe that between 2007 and 2015, he and bank employees organized a scheme that resulted in the bank withdrawing $113 million. At the time, this amounted to over UAH 2.5 billion.

The bankʼs funds placed in accounts in foreign banking institutions were pledged as collateral for loans to an offshore company controlled by the MP. The guarantor for these loans was the “Finance and Credit Bank”. After that, the company did not fulfill the terms of the loans, and the money was written off from its accounts.

What else is Zhevaho suspected of?

Zhevaho is involved in the case of Supreme Court Chief Justice Vsevolod Knyazev, who was caught taking a bribe of almost $3 million in May 2023. The bribe was linked to decisions in Zhevahoʼs favor in the Poltava Mining and Processing Plant case (more on the case here).

Businessman Zhevaho denied all charges and named the “customers” as the alleged Russian owners of his assets, as well as businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi. In October 2025, the court allowed an in absentia investigation into Zhevaho. At the time, Zhevaho was in France, and a local court refused to deport him.

In March 2026, Zhevaho was informed of suspicion in another case of withdrawal of funds from Finance and Credit, using the same mechanism. We are talking about more than half a billion hryvnias.

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