Law enforcement officers have referred the case against former MP Kostyantyn Zhevaho to court — he is suspected of bribery

The businessman has already tried to extradite him to Ukraine to stand trial, but the Paris Court of Appeals denied Ukraine this for the second time on October 29, 2025. At that time, they stated that they were not confident in the fairness of Ukrainian justice.

According to the investigation, Zhevaho gave a record bribe of $2.7 million so that the judges would make the necessary decision.

Law enforcement officers have referred a case to court against the owner of the Finance and Credit group, former MP Kostyantyn Zhevaho, who is suspected of bribing Supreme Court judges.

Corruption case in the Supreme Court

In May 2023, NABU and SAPO reported that they had uncovered a corruption scheme in the Supreme Court. Among those involved was the then-Chairman of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Knyazev.

NABU said that the case is related to decisions in favor of businessman Kostyantyn Zhevaho in the case of the Poltava Mining and Processing Plant. Zhevaho bought the plant in 2002, but the companyʼs former shareholders decided to challenge the purchase and sale agreement for 40.19% of the shares.

The court initially dismissed the claim, but in 2022, an appeal overturned the decision and declared the contract invalid. The case then went to the Supreme Court, which in April 2023 decided to leave Zhevaho with 40% of the Poltava Mining and Processing Complex. The investigation alleges that the businessman bribed judges to obtain this decision.

The press service of Kostyantyn Zhevaho told Babel that the shareholder of “Ferrexpo” has nothing to do with this situation, and the information that the bribe could have been given by people acting in the interests of the businessman is false.

They state that the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court, by its decision of April 19, 2023, recognized the legality of the acquisition by “Ferrexpo” of the Poltava Mining and Processing Complex in 2002 not in the interests of Zhevaho, but "in the interests of a large, public company with respectable shareholders, which is traded on the main platform of the London Stock Exchange".

On May 19, NABU and SAPO declared new suspicions in the case of large-scale corruption in the Supreme Court: three current judges and one retired judge. Babelʼs sources told us that these are judges of the Grand Chamber Ihor Zhelezny, Iryna Hryhorieva and Zhanna Yelenina, as well as Oleksandr Prokopenko, who has been retired since 2024.

On May 21, it became known that Prokopenko had re-registered the apartment on May 16 for his son, the NABU detective Bohdan Prokopenko. NABU responded that this detective was not part of the investigative group investigating the case and did not have access to the case materials. The bureau is conducting an internal investigation.

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