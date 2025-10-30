French court denies Ukraine extradition of Zhevaho for the second time

On October 29, the Paris Court of Appeal refused to extradite businessman Konstantin Zhevaho to Ukraine.

This was reported to LIGA.net by his press service.

In its conclusions, the court stated that it could not be certain that Kostyantyn Zhevaho would appear in Ukraine before a court that “provides fundamental guarantees of procedural fairness and the protection of human rights”.

They tried to organize Zhevahoʼs extradition in the case of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU).

What is Zhevaho accused of?

Zhevaho appears in the case of Supreme Court Chief Justice Vsevolod Knyazev, who was caught taking a bribe of almost $3 million in May 2023.

The bribe was related to decisions in favor of businessman Kostyantyn Zhevaho in the Poltava Mining and Processing Plant case (here are more details about the case).

Businessman Zhevaho rejected all accusations and named the "customers" as the alleged Russian owners of his assets, as well as businessman Igor Kolomoisky.

In October 2025, the court authorized an in absentia investigation into Zhevaho.

And what about Knyazev?

On May 16, 2023, the Supreme Court expressed no confidence in Knyazev and released him, later Knyazev received suspicion, and then the court arrested him with the right to bail of UAH 75 million. After that, the court reduced the bail seven times — the last time to UAH 18.168. On January 31, 2024, this amount was paid, and Knyazev was released from custody.

At the end of May last year, Knyazevʼs electronic bracelet was removed — he complained that he had "no light and no communication for six hours, so the bracelet is ineffective". However, the term of his duties was extended.

In July, the Supreme Court of Ukraine lifted the arrest of part of the funds of former Supreme Court Chairman Knyazev.

