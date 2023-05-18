The court arrested the former head of the Supreme Court, Vsevolod Knyazev

The higher anti-corruption court arrested for two months the former head of the Supreme Court, Vsevolod Knyazev, who is suspected of bribery.

As an alternative, he was given bail in the amount of 107 million hryvnias.

Before that, the court arrested lawyer Oleh Horetskyi, who is suspected of mediating the bribery of Knyazev, with the right to a bail of 80 million hryvnias.