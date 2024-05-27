The electronic bracelet was removed from the ex-head of the Supreme Court, because he had “no electricity or communication for six hours”

The panel of judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) extended the term of office of the former head of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Knyazev, but exempted him from wearing an electronic bracelet.

This is reported by Transparency International Ukraine.

Knyazev, as before, must come to the court prosecutor at the first request, not leave Ukraine, refrain from communicating with witnesses, and hand in passports for traveling abroad.

At the same time, the HACC panel decided to remove Knyazevʼs electronic bracelet, as the ex-chairman of the Supreme Court stated that he had "no light and no communication for six hours at his place of residence, so the bracelet is ineffective." Knyazev also claims that the bracelet has a bad effect on his health.

The defense argued that the prosecutor did not provide any evidence that would confirm the existence of risks.