Operation “Carthage”: NABU and SAPO have declared the suspicion against the former head of one of the departments of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAPO) have declared the suspicion to another person involved in the "Carthage" case of "covering up" fraudulent call centers by employees of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office (PGO).

This was reported to NABU.

This is about the former head of one of the departments of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office. Law enforcement officers are not naming him. According to Babelʼs sources, suspicion was declared against the former head of the information technology department of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office Ivan Tymoshenko.

The official wrote a letter of resignation of his own free will and left his post on September 11, a few days after the investigation was made public.

According to the investigation, he communicated with representatives of illegal call centers and received funds from them. Law enforcement officers also say that the official was responsible for the safety of other participants in the scheme and recruited new people into the fraudulent scheme.

Earlier, the SAPO prosecutor reported that Tymoshenko booked hotels for the deputy head of PGOʼs international cooperation department Serhiy Kropyva, and Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko before a business trip to Spain.

In addition, according to the investigation, Tymoshenko collected money from colleagues and friends for gifts and participated in choosing a Harley-Davidson motorcycle for Kropyva. The investigation believes that Kropyva personally arranged Tymoshenkoʼs position in PGO.

Operation Carthage

On September 4, NABU and SAPO reported on the "Carthage" operation. The defendants invested the funds received from the operation in real estate and other property worth over UAH 20 million, and they could have kept another UAH 10 million in the accounts of their relatives.

In the records published by NABU, the leader of the criminal group is called “Chancellor” — the case materials indicate that this is Serhiy Kropyva. He is also suspected of laundering money in the amount of UAH 89.9 million.

In addition, the investigators’ records include “The Boss” — the former head of the State Tax Service. From December 2024 to June 2025, Ruslan Kravchenko was the head of the State Tax Service.

Two of the defendants in the case have already been sent to custody for two months — Kropyva with a bail of UAH 120 million, and his accomplice and cohabitant Yelyzaveta Ivakhnenko — with a bail of UAH 20 million. According to the investigation, the woman could have been involved in transferring funds through an individual entrepreneur for legalization.

As for Kravchenko, on September 15 of this year, Zelensky fired him after the then Prosecutor General signed a complaint against the head of NABU Serhiy Kryvonos and a person close to the head of SAPO Oleksandr Klymenko.

At the same time, the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office officially stated that the information about the suspicion of Kryvonos was not true. At the time of his release, Kravchenko was abroad and never returned.

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