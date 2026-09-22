He chose a motorcycle for Kropyva and booked tickets to Spain for Kravchenko. Ivan Tymoshenko — a defendant in the “Carthage” case — resigned from PGO

Ivan Tymoshenko, who appears in the NABU and SAPO operation "Carthage", resigned from the position of head of the information technology department of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office (PGO). He could have been personally appointed there by Serhiy Kropyva.

Slidstvo.Info was informed about this by the press service of PGO.

Tymoshenko wrote a resignation letter of her own free will and left office on September 11, a few days after the publication of the investigation into the "covering up" of fraudulent call centers.

Although SAPO prosecutor Mykola Karas noted in a comment to Slidstvo.Info that Tymoshenko currently has no procedural status in criminal proceedings. That is, she has not been served with suspicions in the "Carthage" case.

According to the SAPO prosecutor, the organizer of the scheme Kropyva (who is currently in pre-trial detention) involved Tymoshenko in solving everyday issues for himself and then-Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko. In particular, Kropyva asked Tymoshenko to book hotels for himself and Kravchenko before a business trip to Spain.

"Vanya, book all these tickets for me there, please. Find out from Diana when we arrive in Madrid. And for the entire time of our stay in Madrid, book a room, a good room in this hotel. And next to this hotel, like within a 10-minute walk, find a hotel where you can just get an official room, but a budget one," this is the conversation between Kropyva and Tymoshenko, read by the SAPO prosecutor at the trial.

In addition, according to the investigation, Tymoshenko collected funds from colleagues and friends for gifts and participated in choosing a “Harley-Davidson” motorcycle for Kropyva.

The investigation believes that Kropyva personally arranged Tymoshenko for a position in PGO. Before the full-scale war, they worked together in the cyber police, and after it began, in the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office. In September 2022, Kropyva resigned from PGO, and a few weeks later, Tymoshenko also left.

In July 2023, Kropyva was appointed the Deputy Head of the Odesa Regional State Administration. In September of the same year, Ivan Tymoshenko was already the acting director of the Department of Digital Development, Information Policy and Cybersecurity of the Odesa Regional State Administration.

Photo from the Synergy of the South forum in Odessa in 2024. Serhiy Kropyva is second from the right, Ivan Tymoshenko is third from the left. Слідство.Інфо

The "Carthage" case

On September 4, NABU and SAPO reported on the "Carthage" operation, which is related to the scheme of "covering" a network of fraudulent call centers for money. The defendants invested the received funds in real estate and other property worth more than UAH 20 million, and they could have kept another UAH 10 million in the accounts of their relatives.

According to the investigation, the scheme was led by Serhiy Kropyva — on the records he is “Chancellor”. On September 6, HACC sent him into custody with the alternative of bail of UAH 120 million. His accomplice Yelyzaveta Ivakhnenko, who appears in the case as “Muse”, was also sent into custody.

The records published by NABU include “The Boss”, the former head of the State Tax Service. Ruslan Kravchenko was the head of the State Tax Service from December 2024 to June 2025. He denied all charges.

However, the SAPO prosecutor stated during the court hearing that Serhiy Kropyva was Ruslan Kravchenkoʼs trusted person — he organized repairs in his house, helped Kravchenkoʼs wife obtain a visa to the US, and organized the Prosecutor Generalʼs birthday celebration in Madrid.

On September 15, President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Ruslan Kravchenko from the post of Prosecutor General.

A week later, Kravchenko finally left the prosecutorʼs office. He was fired because he did not return to work from a business trip abroad.

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