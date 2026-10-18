Zelensky said that the order to restrict “Starlink” operations in Ukraine came from the US government. There was outrage there

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Ukrainian authorities consider the restrictions on the operation of “Starlink” and its military version — “Starshield” — to be a consequence of the decision of the US government.

He said this on NBC Newsʼ Meet the Press program.

According to Zelensky, a signal came from the US government to restrict the operation of services, after which “SpaceX” technically did so.

"This is not only my opinion, but also the opinion of our generals and the government. We believe that this was an instruction from the American government, and ʼSpaceXʼ technically fulfilled it," Zelensky said.

He noted that he did not know who specifically made the decision. According to the president, the “Starshield” restrictions still remain, while the exchange of American intelligence, which was previously suspended for a while, has already been resumed.

At the same time, the US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated on the same NBC News program that no one in the US presidential administration ordered restrictions on “Starlink” for Ukraine. He noted that President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio had already spoken about this.

Bessent called Zelenskyʼs statement "very reckless" and urged him to be careful with statements that, as he said, are not true.

When asked what explains the interruptions and reduction in “Starlink” speed, Bessent did not give a specific answer.

He was also asked about the pause in US intelligence sharing with Ukraine. Bessent said he was unaware of any such thing.