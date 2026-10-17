Axios: Elon Musk proposed limiting “Starlink” speeds for Ukraine. Trump agreed

Today, President Zelensky told reporters that “Starlink” for the military in Ukraine is still operating with restrictions . It turns off after 161 kmph, while in the EU it operates at speeds above 180 kmph. The Ministry of Defense is trying to contact “SpaceX” directly, but so far no one is answering them.

The “SpaceX” founder Elon Musk proposed restricting the operation of “Starlink” and “Starshield” for the Ukrainian military, and the US President Donald Trump approved this idea.

What preceded

On the night of October 14, “SpaceX” unilaterally restricted the operation of “Starshield” terminals, a military version of “Starlink” satellite communications. As our sources in the Ministry of Defense told us, the Ukrainian Defense Forces were not notified of this decision.

Before that, the media wrote that the US was threatening to block the sale of weapons to Ukraine and the exchange of intelligence due to strikes on Russian refineries.

Commenting on this situation, the “SpaceX” founder Elon Musk wrote that the “Starshield” systems are controlled by the US government, so the speed limits and rules for their use are determined by the US military, and the final decision is made by President Donald Trump.

However, Reuters wrote that the order to restrict the “Starshield” work for Ukraine came from the White House. They denied this and explained the situation as a "technical malfunction".

On October 15, Babelʼs sources in the Ministry of Defense reported that the “Starshield” work in motion has already resumed and is ongoing.

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