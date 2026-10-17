Meeting with US representatives, lifting sanctions against Russia, and problems with “Starlink”. The main points from Zelenskyʼs statements to journalists

President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that the United States will continue to lift sanctions on Russia. According to him, the agreement on the supply of Russian diesel to the American and global markets is the first step.

Babel gathered the main points from his conversation with journalists.

Zelenskyy commented on Trumpʼs decision to suspend the sanctions law against Russia. He believes that this will not stop Vladimir Putin. The Ukrainian president hopes that the US President Donald Trump will continue to help stop the war.

The president is ready to meet with American representatives — Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner — along with the Ukrainian negotiating team. Yesterday, the American side was unable to attend the summit in Brussels. Perhaps, according to Zelensky, the meeting will take place next week.

Ukraineʼs European partners do not support Trumpʼs agreement with Russia to lift sanctions on Russian diesel. They also do not support unfreezing Russian assets in Europe.

“Starlink” for the military in Ukraine still operates with restrictions. It turns off after 161 kmph, while in the EU it operates at speeds above 180 kmph. The Ministry of Defense is trying to contact “SpaceX” directly, but no one is answering them at the moment.

According to Zelensky, Ukraineʼs relations with Poland have improved. He believes that the countries need to continue improving their relations and resolve any problems more calmly. The president also spoke about a "very good meeting" yesterday with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

The president warned that Russia is preparing to increase the number of strikes on western Ukraine. Putin may deploy ballistic missiles on the territory of Belarus, and this is primarily a threat to the western regions.

What preceded

The situation between Ukraine and the United States escalated after Donald Trump reported on October 9 that he had reached an agreement with Vladimir Putin to supply Russian diesel to the American and global markets. Zelensky called these agreements “a weak decision by strong partners”.

In an interview with journalist Piers Morgan, the Ukrainian president said that Ukraine feels betrayed by the loss of such a powerful partner as the United States. He said that Trumpʼs advisers are wrong and someone is pushing him in the wrong direction.

The media wrote that Trump is also angry about Ukraineʼs attacks on Russian refineries and may stop sharing intelligence. In addition, the US president said that Ukraine needs to hold elections — to change the president.

Zelensky responded that he is ready for elections provided that Russia agrees to a 60-day ceasefire. He argued that the elections are the decision of the people of Ukraine

On October 17, Trump suspended the late Senator Lindsey Graham’s “hell of sanctions against Russia” law. The law gave the authority to impose tariffs on countries that buy Russian energy.

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