French Foreign Ministry: Europe provides Ukraine with two-thirds of its intelligence

The Europeans are now the main source of intelligence for Kyiv. Two-thirds of the intelligence Ukraine currently receives comes from Europe.

This was stated by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot on the French radio station France Inter.

"The truth is that Europe, we Europeans, have long been providing most of the support to Ukraine and exerting the greatest pressure on Russia," he added.

What preceded

On October 11, the US President Donald Trump reported an energy ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia. Axios reported that Trump meant a halt to mutual strikes on oil refineries. The same day, FT reported that the US was threatening to block arms sales to Ukraine and intelligence sharing over its strikes on Russian refineries.

The next day, October 12, Zelensky reported that Russia had attacked six Ukrainian energy facilities in a day, despite Trumpʼs energy ceasefire. At the same time, the partners did not warn Ukraine about the ballistic missile attack on Kyiv.

On October 13, Zelensky said that Ukraine had adhered to the plan reported by Trump and had not struck Russian refineries for two days. At the same time, on the night of October 14, the Russians struck all three thermal power plants in Kyiv, and again Ukraine did not receive a warning from its partners about the preparation of the strike.

At the same time, Donald Trump denied that the US had stopped sharing intelligence with Ukraine.

And on the night of October 14, “SpaceX” without warning restricted the operation of the “Starshield” terminals, the military version of the “Starlink” satellite communications. The “SpaceX” founder Elon Musk said that the “Starshield” systems are controlled by the US government, so their use is determined by the US military, and the final decision is made by the president. The White House called the “Starshield” restrictions in Ukraine a “technical malfunction”.

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