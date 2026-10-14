Partners did not warn Ukraine about Russian ballistic missile strike on Kyiv. The TPP-4 was hit, and attack continued at night

The Russians struck Kyiv with ballistic missiles on the evening of October 13, and again it was without warning from their partners. The TPP-4 and a nine-story building in the Desnyansky district of the capital were hit.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

In total, three people were killed and at least 21 injured. The Dniprovsky, Darnytsky, Shevchenkivsky, and Holosiivsky districts were attacked.

Energy facilities in Kyiv and the Kyiv region were also hit by ballistic missiles. There were power outages in the capital.

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In Khmelnytskyi, about 85% of the goods were destroyed after yesterdayʼs Russian strikes on the “Epicenter” warehouse. The Russians attacked it 10 times during the day.

Zelensky previously said that the partners did not warn Ukraine about the Russian strike with five ballistic missiles on Kyiv on October 12. The missiles hit civilian infrastructure.

On October 12, the presidential adviser on the development of technological areas of defense Serhiy Beskrestnov (“Flash”) reported that this was not the first case when the launch of the S-400 was not recorded by the partnersʼ intelligence services. According to him, there were certain nuances.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said during the Warsaw Security Forum that Ukraine continues to receive intelligence from the United States.

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