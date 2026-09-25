The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office is investigating how Ruslan Kravchenko organized his business trip abroad

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office (PGO) is conducting an internal investigation into how former Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko organized a business trip abroad.

The PGO spokeswoman Maryana Hayovska said this in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda.

The investigation was appointed on September 22 by the decision of Acting Prosecutor General Anton Kovalsky.

PGO checks whether the business trip was properly organized and conducted, as well as the circumstances that could have led to possible violations.

Release of Ruslan Kravchenko

Ruslan Kravchenko has been Prosecutor General since June 2025. On September 15 of this year, Zelensky dismissed him after the then Prosecutor General signed a complaint against the head of NABU Serhiy Kryvonos, and a person close to the head of SAPO Oleksandr Klymenko.

At the same time, the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office officially stated that the information about the suspicion of Kryvonos is not true.

He signed these suspicions after NABU and SAPO published an investigation on September 4 into the "covering up" of fraudulent call centers, which, according to the investigation, was headed by an official of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

The records in this case include "The Boss" — the former head of the State Tax Service. From December 2024 to June 2025, Ruslan Kravchenko was the head of the State Tax Service.

On the day Kravchenko announced the suspicion of Kryvonos and a close person Klymenko, the media wrote that the then Prosecutor General himself had fled abroad. Kravchenko said that he had gone on a business trip.

This business trip ended on September 18, but he never returned to work, although despite his dismissal from office he continued to be in the status of an ordinary prosecutor. This provided a legal basis for his final dismissal from the prosecutorʼs office.

On September 17, Anton Kovalsky, who was previously the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutorʼs Office, became the acting prosecutor general.

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