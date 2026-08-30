Ukraine has already tested four jet drone interceptors

Ukraine has already tested four potential jet drone interceptors, now they need to be finalized.
This was reported by Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara during a press conference, Suspilne reports.
According to Khmara, now it is necessary to scale up the production of these interceptors to thousands of units. At the same time, Ukraine continues to look for other ways to counter jet drones.
Also during the press conference, Khmara said that he had suggested to his predecessor, Mykhailo Fedorov, to continue working together on projects, but without specific job offers.
Khmara claims that there is currently no feedback from Fedorov on this. At the same time, the new minister wants to keep the ministry team that worked under Fedorov.
Fedorovʼs resignation
After the resignation of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko on July 15, Mykhailo Fedorov announced that he was leaving his post. During a conversation with journalists, he spoke about the conflict with Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky, who allegedly gave Fedorov an ultimatum and blocked the initiatives of the Ministry of Defense.
Fedorovʼs resignation sparked a wave of protests in various cities in Ukraine. They lasted for over a month. Protesters demanded that Syrsky be removed from his post — this demand was heeded, and Mykhailo Drapaty became the new commander-in-chief.
On July 23, Zelensky said that he had offered former Defense Minister Fedorov the position of Deputy Prime Minister for Military Innovations, and before that, as the FT wrote, a position in the National Security and Defense Council, but he refused. Fedorov himself later stated that he was ready to head only the Defense Ministry and was not considering any other positions offered by President Zelensky.
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