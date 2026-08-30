Ukraine has already tested four jet drone interceptors

Ukraine has already tested four potential jet drone interceptors, now they need to be finalized.

This was reported by Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara during a press conference, Suspilne reports.

According to Khmara, now it is necessary to scale up the production of these interceptors to thousands of units. At the same time, Ukraine continues to look for other ways to counter jet drones.

Also during the press conference, Khmara said that he had suggested to his predecessor, Mykhailo Fedorov, to continue working together on projects, but without specific job offers.

Khmara claims that there is currently no feedback from Fedorov on this. At the same time, the new minister wants to keep the ministry team that worked under Fedorov.