The Verkhovna Rada dismissed Svyrydenko from the post of Prime Minister

The Verkhovna Rada dismissed Yulia Svyrydenko from the post of Prime Minister of Ukraine.

This became known from the broadcast of the plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada on July 14.

Yesterday, the Rada received a statement of resignation from Svyrydenko. It became known that Svyrydenko was leaving his post on July 12. President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that she would “lead a new direction in relations with a key partner”, and also announced that the composition of the government and the leadership of law enforcement agencies would be renewed.

After the meeting with Svyrydenko, Zelensky held meetings with “Naftogaz” Chairman Serhiy Koretsky, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, and First Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal.

On July 16, 2025, the Verkhovna Rada voted to dismiss Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and the entire government. On July 17, Yulia Svyrydenko was appointed Prime Minister, after which a new government was formed.

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