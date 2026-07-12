Svyrydenko resigns, and the composition of the Cabinet of Ministers and the leadership of law enforcement agencies will be renewed

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko is resigning. She will "lead a new direction in relations with a key partner", and the composition of the Cabinet of Ministers and the leadership of law enforcement agencies will be renewed.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Zelensky stated that "from now on, a specific person with significant experience will be responsible for each priority foreign policy direction".

According to the president, among the key areas are cooperation with the United States, in particular regarding licenses for the production of Patriot systems and security projects, the European anti-ballistic missile project, EU membership, relations with Poland and Hungary, cooperation with the countries of the Middle East and the Persian Gulf, China, etc.

Zelensky also stated the need to strengthen work in frontline and border regions, increase the supply of weapons and drones, prepare for winter, accelerate the reform of state-owned companies, and fulfill agreements with partners on reconstruction.

On July 16, 2025, the Verkhovna Rada voted to dismiss Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and the entire government. On July 17, Yulia Svyrydenko was appointed Prime Minister, after which a new government was formed.

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