After the announcement of Svyrydenkoʼs resignation, Zelensky met with high-ranking officials. Among them were the head of “Naftogaz”, Koretsky, Fedorov, and Terekhov

After President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko was leaving office and would “lead a new direction in relations with a key partner” and reported updates to the Cabinet of Ministers and the leadership of law enforcement agencies, he held meetings with several high-ranking officials. Babel has collected the main points from them.

The President thanked “Naftogaz” Chairman Serhiy Koretsky for his effective work. They discussed what steps are needed to achieve results within the framework of the updated political strategy.

Zelensky told the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal that the international agreements reached in the energy sector were not enough. They discussed what to focus on next.

Zelensky thanked Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko and everyone in the MIA system for their constant work to protect Ukraine and Ukrainians. According to him, there are problems, but Klymenkoʼs results during the war are significant.

He told Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov that air defense remains a key challenge in defense. Zelensky said that it is necessary to continue the transformation of all processes in the Defense Forces, and leadership in the defense sector must work.

In a conversation with Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, the President noted Kharkivʼs experience in countering Russian attacks — the city has the necessary assistance for people and truly efficient work of city services. Zelensky noted that Kharkivʼs experience in supporting people can be extended to other cities and communities.

Yulia Svyrydenko confirmed on social media that she is leaving the post of Prime Minister. She said that she is grateful to the president for his trust and high assessment of the work of her team and is proud that she had the honor of leading the Cabinet of Ministers in the most difficult period in the modern history of Ukraine.

Svyrydenko is ready to continue "to serve the Ukrainian state and carry out tasks aimed at strengthening Ukraineʼs positions, protecting national interests and bringing about a just peace".

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