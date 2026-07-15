Mykhailo Fedorov will resign from the post of head of the Ministry of Defense

Mykhailo Fedorov reported that he would resign from his position as head of the Ministry of Defense. Prior to this, a number of media outlets and peopleʼs deputies wrote that President Volodymyr Zelensky wanted to replace him.

He wrote about this on Facebook.

According to him, during his tenure, the team managed to disable Starlink for the Russians, invest in mid-strike and weapons, launch a "Logistics Lockdown", change the procurement system, begin the transformation of the army, and open exports within the “Drone Deal”.

Also among the achievements is the introduction of the procedure for analyzing each massive attack (“After Action Review”). According to him, the percentage of interceptions of Russian drones increased from 83% to 91%, and of cruise missiles — from 47% to 87%. In addition, during his tenure, Ukraine first contracted missiles for the “Patriot” PAC-2 GEM-T and applied through a Eurocredit for the purchase of PAC-3 missiles.

"Our ballistics. Symbolically, on the day of the governmentʼs dismissal, we successfully tested ballistics, which were developed in the area of responsibility of the Ministry of Defense. We radically changed the technical specifications and proved maximum accuracy. We reduced the price by 30%. Ukraine will enter a new league," he added.

At the same time, the team failed to complete the organizational transformation of the Ministry of Defense according to NATO standards, transfer procurement to tenders, and "build a culture of responsibility for decisions made".

Fedorov headed the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in January 2026. Before that, he headed the Ministry of Digital Affairs. While working at the Ministry of Digital Affairs, he and his team launched such services as "Diia", "Mriia", "Diia.Signature" and others.

Михайло Федоров/Telegram

After Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko resigned, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that the composition of the government and the leadership of law enforcement agencies would be renewed. He is also the youngest minister in the Ukrainian government.

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