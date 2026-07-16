Actions in support of Mykhailo Fedorov have begun in various cities of Ukraine

Protests in support of Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov began in various cities of Ukraine this morning. The day before, Fedorov reported that he was leaving his post.

Participants gathered in Lviv, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Odesa, Kryvyi Rih, Rivne, Cherkasy, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, and Ivano-Frankivsk. The posters read, in part: "Releasing Fedorov is a shot in the leg for the countryʼs defense capabilities."

During the rallies, shouts are heard: "Shame", "The government today should be what society should be tomorrow," "Armies need changes, not strange replacements," "Enough shooting yourself in the foot."

In Kyiv, protesters are gathering near the Franko Theater, some people are going to the “Khreschatyk” metro station. In Lviv, the action is taking place on the square in front of the Shevchenko monument.

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The previous evening, people on social media called for Fedorovʼs resignation to be prevented. Veterans, public activists, and public figures are joining the protests.

The organizers say they are protesting "against constant government reshuffles and the replacement of effective ministers with convenient suitors".

Before Fedorov summed up his work at the Ministry of Defense, a number of media outlets and peopleʼs deputies wrote that President Volodymyr Zelensky wanted to replace him.

The media cited the reason as Fedorovʼs failure to reach an agreement with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky regarding procurement for the army.

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