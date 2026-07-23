Zelensky offered Fedorov the position of Vice Prime Minister for Military Innovations and promised to reorganize the army

President Volodymyr Zelensky offered former Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov the position of Deputy Prime Minister for Military Innovations.

Zelensky said this at a press conference with Irish Prime Minister Michail Martin.

It is unknown whether Fedorov accepted the offer. Earlier, the Financial Times, citing sources, wrote that Zelensky also offered the former defense minister a position in the National Security and Defense Council, but he allegedly refused.

"I offered him several positions. The last position is Deputy Prime Minister for Military Innovations. It is very important that there should be coordination with the leadership of the Ministry of Defense, with the leadership of our army, the General Staff, and certainly with the President of Ukraine. We must do this every day. I offered him this," Zelensky said at a press conference.

The president also reported a reset of the Ukrainian armyʼs personnel. Zelensky is waiting for proposals from the new Commander-in-Chief Mykhailo Drapaty.

"We will ensure that both [former commander] Oleksandr Stanyslavovych and [former chief of the General Staff] Andriy Hnatov do not rest, but pass on their voices to the new command, so that they are there, help, and advise," he added.

The President called the main tasks of the new leadership to strengthen air defense, reform TRC, and change approaches to mobilization. According to him, all of this must be implemented jointly with the Ministry of Defense and other structures, because there was no such interaction before.

Following the resignation of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko on July 15, Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov reported his resignation. This sparked a wave of protests in various cities in Ukraine. Protesters also demanded the removal of Oleksandr Syrsky.

On July 21, President Zelensky reported that he would appoint Mykhailo Drapaty as Commander-in-Chief, replacing Oleksandr Syrsky. Drapaty was previously the Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Deputy Chief of the General Staff.

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