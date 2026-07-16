The position of presidential advisor, conflict with the General Staff, and accusations of ordering an investigation into “Skelya”. The key points from Fedorovʼs briefing

During a conversation with journalists, Mykhailo Fedorov spoke about the conflict with the General Staff, the position he was offered, and the accusations of ordering an investigation into "Skelya".

On the conflict with the General Staff and the Commander-in-Chief Syrsky

Fedorov said that Ukraine needs to change its military leadership, including the commander-in-chief and chief of the General Staff, if it wants to “defeat the enemy asymmetrically, with minimal losses”.

According to him, while working at the Ministry of Defense, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky gave Fedorov an ultimatum and blocked the Ministry of Defense’s initiatives.

"And Syrsky, considering all the problems we talked about today, is not ready to talk openly about the problems in person. He is ready to go to meetings in person, weave intrigues, think that someone ordered some kind of campaign in the media," he said.

Fedorov did not specify what was being discussed, but also said that he was accused of ordering an investigation into "Skelya".

"I didnʼt create ʼSkelyaʼ or any other unit and allow whatʼs happening there. But, they say, I launched a media campaign, did this, someone else did something. This is a culture that simply needs to be eradicated. Otherwise, we wonʼt be able to defeat the enemy who has the same thing happening in the system," he added.