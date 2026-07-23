Fedorov said he was only ready to be the Minister of Defense. He refused all other offered positions

Mykhailo Fedorov stated that he is ready to head only the Ministry of Defense and is not considering any other positions offered by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

He said this in a comment to journalists, Suspilne reports.

Fedorov noted that he was grateful to Zelensky for the proposed options for working in the public sector, however, according to him, "today there are only three positions, besides the military on the battlefield, that really determine the course of the war". These are the President of Ukraine, the Minister of Defense, and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"That is why I do not agree to any other position except the position of Minister of Defense. None of the other positions has real powers to combat corruption in procurement, complete the transformation of the army that has been started, plan and implement asymmetric actions and operations against the enemy, eradicate the culture of lies and irresponsibility within the system, and complete other things that our team has already started in the Ministry of Defense," Fedorov said.

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