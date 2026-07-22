Syrsky is no longer the head of state. Zelensky signed a decree

Also, decrees on the dismissal of Andriy Hnatov from the post of Chief of the General Staff and the appointment of Ihor Skybyuk to this position have already appeared on the Presidentʼs Office website.

This is stated on the website of the Presidentʼs Office.

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree dismissing Oleksandr Syrsky from the post of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. His replacement was appointed by another decree Mykhailo Drapaty.

Personnel changes

Following the resignation of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko on July 15, Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov reported his resignation. This sparked a wave of protests in various cities in Ukraine. Protesters also demanded the removal of Oleksandr Syrsky.

After his resignation, Fedorov reported a conflict with Syrsky and said that he had blocked the initiatives of the Ministry of Defense. Zelensky confirmed that their conflict was "systemic", while Syrsky called the claims about the dispute a surprise.

Former acting head of SBU Yevheniy Khmara officially became acting defense minister on July 20. Khmara was also appointed deputy defense minister.

Yesterday, July 21, President Zelenskyy reported that he would appoint Mykhailo Drapaty as Commander-in-Chief, replacing Oleksandr Syrsky. Drapatyy previously served as Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Deputy Chief of the General Staff.

Today, the president reported the replacement of the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to him, Skybyuk is an experienced military man with whom Drapaty defended Ukraine side by side. Before that, he was Hnatovʼs deputy.

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