Fedorovʼs resignation, the conflict between the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff, and the reaction to protests in various cities of Ukraine

At a press conference, President Volodymyr Zelensky commented for the first time on the resignation of Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, as well as his conflict with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.

Suspilne writes about this.

Zelensky said that Fedorov would remain on his team. According to him, Fedorov and Syrsky could not come to an agreement, so there was a "systemic conflict" between them.

"They donʼt sit down without me. They have to work on their own — every day, constantly. And, honestly, with my support, of course, this is a priority for me. But they have to solve some issues at their own level," the president said.

One of the candidates for the position of Minister of Defense is Ihor Klymenko. The President clarified that the relevant documents have not yet been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada. Zelensky is confident that Klymenko will be able to stop the so-called "busification" cases.

The president also commented on the protests in various cities of Ukraine in support of Fedorov. He believes that “people can demonstrate their will”, so he “understands, hears, and even responds”.