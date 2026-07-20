Syrsky is surprised that he has a conflict with Fedorov and criticizes new contracts in the army

The Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky said that it was a surprise for him to learn that he had a conflict with the now former Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov.

He stated this in a column for "Military".

"I perceived our relations as working ones: with complex issues, with different positions. This is how it should be between two institutions during a great war. If I offended anyone with something, then — Mykhailo Albertovych — Iʼm sorry. I can be harsh," he writes.

The columnist also touched on several other topics. Here are the main ones:

On war strategy. Syrsky emphasizes that the Minister of Defense should not personally be at zero and should not be a war strategist.

"The strategy of war, planning of operations, the situation on the front — by law, I am responsible to the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. Long-range strikes, the isolation of Crimea — this is done by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the Main Directorate of Intelligence (known as GUR), the State Border Service of Ukraine (SBSU), and is coordinated by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief and me. Not because I ʼdonʼt letʼ someone succeed, but because that is how institutional processes are built in all armies of the world," he says.

In response to accusations of a lack of strategy, he notes that a war strategy is not a public document or a post on social media.

"It is reported to the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, and its result is visible at the front, where a million-strong army has been holding back a superior enemy for the fourth year. Whoever demands that the commander-in-chief ʼpresent the strategyʼ publicly demands that it be presented to the enemy," Syrsky added.

About drones. The Commander-in-Chief rejects accusations that he does not want to fight with drones.

“I created the unmanned systems forces as a separate branch of the military. I personally submitted the candidacy of ʼMadyarʼ to the president to head the UAV Forces. [...] A person who ʼdoes not want to fight with dronesʼ does not create the worldʼs first separate branch of UAV Forces and does not appoint a commander to it, contrary to all the traditions of the military hierarchy,” he says.

About personnel. "They say that I promote ʼonly the loyalʼ. Look at the facts. ʼMadyarʼ. Apostol. Hnatov. Andriy Biletsky. ʼRedisʼ. ʼVeresʼ. ʼAchillesʼ. Yevhen Karas. This list can be continued. These are people who have risen from junior officers to leadership positions. I appoint them, I promote them, I take care of them. Many of these appointments were unpopular in the system. I approved them because my only criterion is the result."

On new contracts in the army. Syrsky claims that he "received a large number of demotivated soldiers and officers who expected one condition and received another".

"The resolution on the ʼexperimentʼ itself raises serious legal questions. Compare: the increase in financial support in the Ministry of Internal Affairs system was carried out through changes to the budget and through the Verkhovna Rada. Thatʼs the difference between a decision and a presentation. Because presentations should not turn into self-representations: behind each slide there should be a document, a budget, and a procedure. Otherwise, instead of a decision, the army will get disappointment."

On the mobilization reform. "The Land Forces and the Central Military District are in my vertical, and we are ready for changes: we attend all meetings in the Verkhovna Rada, report all violations to the State Bureau of Investigation, and insist on involving the police. But the reform itself is the legislative and administrative work of the ministry. I am waiting for it just as the whole country is waiting."

What preceded

The resignation of Oleksandr Syrsky is one of the main demands of protesters who have been protesting in support of dismissed Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov since July 16.

Fedorov himself, during a conversation with journalists, spoke about the conflict with Syrsky, who allegedly gave Fedorov an ultimatum and blocked the Ministry of Defenseʼs initiatives. At the same time, Zelensky stated at a briefing that Fedorov and Syrsky could not agree, and the conflict between them was "systemic".

On July 18, Zelensky held meetings with Syrsky and Fedorov and promised “a decision on the army”. Fedorov reported that “there is a dialogue”.

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