Ihor Skybyuk will be the new Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Major General Ihor Skybyuk will become the new Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, replacing Andriy Hnatov.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to Zelensky, Skybyuk is a very experienced military man, with whom the new Commander-in-Chief Mykhailo Drapaty defended Ukraine side by side. Before that, Skybyuk was deputy chief of the General Staff Andriy Hnatov.

He had previously commanded the Airborne Assault Forces, and at the beginning of the Russian invasion he was the commander of the 80th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade. It was this brigade that liberated Izyum, for which Skybyuk was later awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine.

The President also added that there is already a decision on how Hnatov and Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky will continue their service after their resignation, but he did not specify what positions they will hold.

In addition, Zelensky said that the priority of the Ukrainian army now is effective mobilization. The president also emphasized the need to develop cyber forces, train soldiers and strengthen units, as well as develop the corps system of the army.

Personnel changes

Following the resignation of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko on July 15, Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov reported his resignation. This sparked a wave of protests in various cities in Ukraine. Protesters demanded that Syrsky be removed from office and Fedorov be reinstated.

After his resignation, Fedorov reported a conflict with Syrsky and said that he had blocked the Defense Ministryʼs initiatives. Zelensky confirmed that their conflict was "systemic" in nature, while Syrsky called the claims about the dispute a surprise.

Former acting head of SBU Yevheniy Khmara officially became acting defense minister on July 20. Khmara was also appointed deputy defense minister.

Yesterday, July 21, President Zelensky reported that he would appoint Mykhailo Drapaty as Commander-in-Chief, replacing Oleksandr Syrsky. Drapatyy previously served as Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Deputy Chief of the General Staff.

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