Mykhailo Fedorovʼs former position does not impose restrictions on his work as an advisor to the Italian Minister of Defense

Mykhailo Fedorovʼs former position as head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine does not impose restrictions on his work as an advisor to the Italian Minister of Defense on defense innovations.

This was reported by Fedorovʼs press secretary Snezhana Rakcheeva.

"This does not involve the disclosure of state secrets or the transfer of special information necessary for the development, production or use of military products, as well as other technical documentation or information with restricted access," the press service added.

In addition, Mykhailo Fedorov has dozens of other international cooperation projects planned. The press service emphasized that such cooperation is also beneficial for Ukraine.

It was announced yesterday that Fedorov has become an advisor to the Italian Minister of Defense on defense innovations. In this position, he will help Italy develop modern warfare technologies and improve the countryʼs defense sector. He agreed to work part-time and remains to live and work in Ukraine.

Fedorovʼs resignation

After the resignation of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko on July 15, Mykhailo Fedorov reported that he was leaving his post. During a conversation with journalists, he spoke about the conflict with Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky, who allegedly gave Fedorov an ultimatum and blocked the initiatives of the Ministry of Defense.

Fedorovʼs resignation sparked a wave of protests in various cities in Ukraine. They lasted for over a month. Protesters demanded that Syrsky be removed from his post — this demand was heeded, and Mykhailo Drapaty became the new commander-in-chief.

On July 23, Zelensky said that he had offered former Defense Minister Fedorov the position of Deputy Prime Minister for Military Innovations, and before that, as the FT wrote, a position in the National Security and Defense Council, but he refused. Fedorov himself later stated that he was ready to head only the Defense Ministry and was not considering any other positions offered by President Zelensky.

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