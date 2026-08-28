Mykhailo Fedorov became an advisor to the Italian Minister of Defense on defense innovations

Former Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov reported that he has become an advisor to the Italian Defense Minister on defense innovations.

He wrote about this in his telegram.

In this role, he said, he will help Italy develop modern warfare technologies and improve the countryʼs defense sector. At the same time, Fedorov will continue to work in Ukraine on projects that strengthen defense and help attract international resources.

During the meeting with Guido Crosetto, they discussed drones, autonomous systems, air defense, and the development of the defense tech ecosystem.

Fedorovʼs resignation

After the resignation of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko on July 15, Mykhailo Fedorov reported that he was leaving his post. During a conversation with journalists, he spoke about the conflict with Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky, who allegedly gave Fedorov an ultimatum and blocked the initiatives of the Ministry of Defense.

Fedorovʼs resignation sparked a wave of protests in various cities in Ukraine, which have been going on for two weeks. Protesters also demanded that Syrsky be removed from his post — this demand was heeded, and Mykhailo Drapatyi became the new commander-in-chief.

On July 23, Zelensky said that he had offered former Defense Minister Fedorov the position of Deputy Prime Minister for Military Innovations, and before that, as the FT wrote, a position in the National Security and Defense Council, but he refused. Fedorov himself later stated that he was ready to head only the Defense Ministry and was not considering any other positions offered by President Zelensky.

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