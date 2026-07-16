Zelensky dismissed Tkachenko from the post of head of the Kyiv City Military Administration

President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Tymur Tkachenko from the position of head of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA).

This became known from Decree No. 615 on the website of the Office of the President.

Now the duties of the head of KCMA will be performed by Ruslan Oliynyk, before that he was Tkachenkoʼs first deputy.

At the same time, Zelensky signed a decree on the resignation of Mykola Kalashnyk from the post of head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, and also published a decree on the resignation of Vitaliy Kim from the post of head of the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration. His duties will now be performed by First Deputy Heorhiy Reshetilov.

Today, the Verkhovna Rada voted to appoint Kalashnyk as Minister of Reconstruction, Infrastructure, and Transport, and Kim as Minister of Veterans Affairs. They will serve in the government of new Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky.

Government changes and protests

President Volodymyr Zelensky reported the resignation of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko on July 12 and reported that the composition of the government and the leadership of law enforcement agencies would be renewed. And on July 14, the Rada dismissed Svyrydenko from her position.

On July 15, Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov reported his resignation. This sparked a wave of protests on July 16. Participants gathered in Lviv, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Odesa, Kryvyi Rih, Rivne, Cherkasy, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, and Ivano-Frankivsk.

At the same time, during a conversation with journalists, Fedorov spoke about the conflict with Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky, who allegedly gave Fedorov an ultimatum and blocked the Ministry of Defenseʼs initiatives. At the same time, Zelensky stated at a briefing that Fedorov and Syrsky could not agree, and the conflict between them was "systemic".

On the same day, 289 MPs voted in favor of appointing Koretsky as Prime Minister of Ukraine. Only one MP was against. Prior to that, Koretsky was the Chairman of the Board of “Naftogaz”, which he headed in 2025.

Subsequently, Zelensky instructed Yevheniy Khmara to act as Minister of Defense and stated that he would recommend him for the full position of head of the Ministry of Defense.

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