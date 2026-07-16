Zelensky has instructed Khmara to perform the duties of Minister of Defense and will recommend appointing him to the position full-time

President Volodymyr Zelensky has tasked Yevheniy Khmara with performing the duties of Minister of Defense. The president will also recommend to the Rada to appoint him to the position of Minister of Defense.

He wrote about this in a telegram.

According to Zelensky, he instructed Khmara to continue reforming the defense sector. The president also emphasized that he "has gained extensive, largely unprecedented experience in conducting technological strike operations".

Major General Yevheniy Khmara became the acting head of SBU after the then head of SBU Vasyl Malyuk resigned on January 5. Prior to that, he headed the SBUʼs Special Operations Center "A".

Government changes and protests

President Volodymyr Zelensky reported the resignation of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko on July 12 and reported that the composition of the government and the leadership of law enforcement agencies would be renewed. And on July 14, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Svyrydenko from her position.

At the same time, during a conversation with journalists, Fedorov spoke about the conflict with Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky, who allegedly gave Fedorov an ultimatum and blocked the Ministry of Defenseʼs initiatives. At the same time, Zelensky stated at a briefing that Fedorov and Syrsky could not agree, and the conflict between them was "systemic".

On the same day, 289 MPs voted in favor of appointing Koretsky as Prime Minister of Ukraine. Only one MP was against. Prior to that, Koretsky was the Chairman of the Board of “Naftogaz”, which he headed in 2025.

After that, the Rada voted to appoint ministers to the new government of Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky. At the same time, the Rada did not elect the ministers of defense and foreign affairs at that time and went on a month-long break until August 18.

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