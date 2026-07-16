The Verkhovna Rada voted to appoint ministers to the new government, and Koretsky was sworn in as Prime Minister

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine voted to appoint ministers to the new government of Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky.

This became known from the broadcast of the Verkhovna Rada.

264 MPs voted for the new government. Koretskyʼs government included:

Denys Shmyhal is the First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, Minister of Energy.

Tetyana Berezhna is the Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy, Minister of Culture.

Vsevolod Chentsov is the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration.

Vitaliy Bezhin is the Minister of Communities, Territories and Internally Displaced Persons.

Matviy Bidny is the Minister of Youth and Sports.

Andriy Butenko is the Minister of Education and Science.

Ivan Vyhivskyi is the Minister of Internal Affairs.

Taras Vysotskyi is the Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food.

Mykola Kalashnyk is the Minister of Reconstruction, Infrastructure and Transport.

Vitaliy Kim is the Minister of Veterans Affairs.

Oleksandr Kravchenko is the Minister of Economy and Environment.

Viktor Lyashko is the Minister of Health.

Serhiy Marchenko is the Minister of Finance.

Denys Maslov is the Minister of Justice.

Denys Ulyutin is the Minister of Social Policy, Family and Unity.

Oksana Ferchuk is the Minister of Digital Transformation.

At the same time, the president has not yet submitted to the Council a proposal for candidates for the positions of Minister of Defense and Minister of Foreign Affairs. During the meeting, Serhiy Koretsky took the oath of Prime Minister of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the Rada stripped Denis Maslov and Vitaliy Bezhin of their parliamentary mandates due to their transition to the government. 292 MPs voted for Maslovʼs resignation, and 290 for Bezgin.

From now on, Maslov will be the Minister of Justice, and Bezgin will be the Minister of Communities, Territories, and Internally Displaced Persons.