The Verkhovna Rada voted to appoint ministers to the new government, and Koretsky was sworn in as Prime Minister

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine voted to appoint ministers to the new government of Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky.
This became known from the broadcast of the Verkhovna Rada.
264 MPs voted for the new government. Koretskyʼs government included:
- Denys Shmyhal is the First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, Minister of Energy.
- Tetyana Berezhna is the Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy, Minister of Culture.
- Vsevolod Chentsov is the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration.
- Vitaliy Bezhin is the Minister of Communities, Territories and Internally Displaced Persons.
- Matviy Bidny is the Minister of Youth and Sports.
- Andriy Butenko is the Minister of Education and Science.
- Ivan Vyhivskyi is the Minister of Internal Affairs.
- Taras Vysotskyi is the Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food.
- Mykola Kalashnyk is the Minister of Reconstruction, Infrastructure and Transport.
- Vitaliy Kim is the Minister of Veterans Affairs.
- Oleksandr Kravchenko is the Minister of Economy and Environment.
- Viktor Lyashko is the Minister of Health.
- Serhiy Marchenko is the Minister of Finance.
- Denys Maslov is the Minister of Justice.
- Denys Ulyutin is the Minister of Social Policy, Family and Unity.
- Oksana Ferchuk is the Minister of Digital Transformation.
At the same time, the president has not yet submitted to the Council a proposal for candidates for the positions of Minister of Defense and Minister of Foreign Affairs. During the meeting, Serhiy Koretsky took the oath of Prime Minister of Ukraine.
Meanwhile, the Rada stripped Denis Maslov and Vitaliy Bezhin of their parliamentary mandates due to their transition to the government. 292 MPs voted for Maslovʼs resignation, and 290 for Bezgin.
From now on, Maslov will be the Minister of Justice, and Bezgin will be the Minister of Communities, Territories, and Internally Displaced Persons.
Government changes and protests
President Volodymyr Zelensky reported the resignation of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko on July 12 and reposted that the composition of the government and the leadership of law enforcement agencies would be renewed. And on July 14, the Rada dismissed Svyrydenko from her position.
On July 15, Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov reported his resignation. This sparked a wave of protests on July 16. Participants gathered in Lviv, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Odesa, Kryvyi Rih, Rivne, Cherkasy, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, and Ivano-Frankivsk.
At the same time, during a conversation with journalists, Fedorov spoke about the conflict with Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky, who allegedly gave Fedorov an ultimatum and blocked the Ministry of Defenseʼs initiatives. At the same time, Zelensky stated at a briefing that Fedorov and Syrsky could not agree, and the conflict between them was "systemic".
On the same day, 289 MPs voted in favor of appointing Koretsky as Prime Minister of Ukraine. Only one MP was against. Prior to that, Koretsky was the Chairman of the Board of “Naftogaz”, which he headed in 2025.
For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.