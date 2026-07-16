Serhiy Koretsky will be the new Prime Minister. Over 280 MPs voted for him

Serhiy Koretsky, the chairman of the board of “Naftogaz”, will become the new Prime Minister of Ukraine. 289 MPs voted pro, one was contra.

In his speech to the Verkhovna Rada, Koretsky named the following areas of his program in office: winter preparation and business support, social protection for frontline communities, support for IDPs and veterans, transparency in the governmentʼs work, and scaling up the defense industry. He also stated that Ukraine should join the EU — this is the main direction of the governmentʼs work.

He will take the oath after appointing the government.

Сергій Корецький / Facebook

The day before, President Volodymyr Zelensky proposed Koretsky as the prime minister. This happened after the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Yulia Svyrydenko from the post of Prime Minister of Ukraine. At that time, Zelensky reported that the composition of the government and the leadership of law enforcement agencies would be renewed.

After that, Zelensky held meetings with “Naftogaz” Chairman Serhiy Koretsky, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, and First Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Koretsky headed the board of “Naftogaz” in 2025, before that he managed Ukrnafta and “Ukrtatnafta”. He also worked for the “Continuum” group of companies for over 20 years, heading the WOG gas station network.

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