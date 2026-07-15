President Zelensky proposed the candidacy of Serhiy Koretsky for the position of Prime Minister of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelensky proposed to the Verkhovna Rada the candidacy of Serhiy Koretsky for the position of Prime Minister of Ukraine.

This was reported by the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk.

"The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has received a proposal from the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to appoint Serhiy Koretskyy to the position of Prime Minister of Ukraine. The Parliament will consider it in the near future in accordance with the established procedure," he wrote.

Koretsky now heads Naftogaz. After the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Yulia Svyrydenko from the post of Prime Minister of Ukraine, Zelensky reported that the composition of the government and the leadership of law enforcement agencies would be renewed.

After that, Zelensky held meetings with “Naftogaz” Chairman Serhiy Koretsky, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, and First Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal.