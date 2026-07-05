The grave of Ukrainian writer Bohdan Lepky was damaged in Krakow. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded

At the Rakovica Cemetery in Krakow (Poland), unknown people damaged the grave of Ukrainian writer, scientist, and professor Bohdan Lepky. A bas-relief of the writer was stolen from the tombstone.

This was reported at a briefing by the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Heorhiy Tykhyi. His words are quoted by Interfax-Ukraine.

Information about the damage to the monument had previously spread on social media. In particular, photos were published by Facebook user Ihor Monchuk.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode Igor Monchuk / Facebook

The Consulate General of Ukraine in Krakow immediately appealed to the police, the administration of the Rakovytskie Cemetery, and the local authorities of Krakow with a call to conduct an investigation, find those involved in the crime, and take urgent measures to return or restore the stolen bas-relief, as well as to ensure proper protection of the burial site.

"We view this act of vandalism as a deliberate provocation aimed at further inflaming hostility between Ukraine and the Republic of Poland," Tykhyi told reporters.