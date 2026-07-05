The leader of Polandʼs main opposition party, Law and Justice, and former Prime Minister Jarosław Kaczyński, wrote a letter to party members regarding the partyʼs position on Ukraine.

He called for using all available means today to block the actions of Donald Tuskʼs government aimed at Ukraineʼs integration with the European Union "on privileged terms".

This is reported by Polsat News, whose journalists have reviewed the letter.

Kaczynski writes that Ukraine “with its cult of Bandera and other criminals, with its glorification of the UPA and the OUN, will not join the European Union”. He emphasizes that if Law and Justice wins the parliamentary elections, he will not allow this to happen.

The politician also writes that from the moment Russia started the war against Ukraine, Poland and Poles "stood on the side of truth, on the side of the independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine", and the Law and Justice government in 2022 made a huge contribution to saving Ukraine from collapse.

He also notes that since 1991, Poland has done a lot to ensure that the burden of the past does not burden Polish-Ukrainian relations.

However, according to Kaczynski, since 2023, when Donald Tuskʼs government came to power, bilateral relations have been dominated by a model of "subordination of Poland to the interests, or even the whims, of Ukraine", which "dictate Tusk from Berlin".

The Polish opposition leader states that Poland does not intend to hinder Ukraine in building its own identity, but also "in its own interests, but also in the interests of European countries, and moreover, in the interests of the entire Christian civilization, it cannot allow Banderism into this community — one of the most criminal and inhuman ideologies, which today [...] should build the consciousness of the Ukrainian nation".