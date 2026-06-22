“President Zelensky is wrong.” Nawrocki said that the decision to strip Zelensky of the order does not concern domestic politics

On June 21, President Volodymyr Zelensky gave an interview to TSN, in which he stated that Polish President Karol Nawrockiʼs decision to strip him of the Order of the White Eagle concerns Polandʼs internal affairs.

Nawrocki is pressuring Prime Minister Donald Tusk because he wants to gain popularity for his Law and Justice party before next yearʼs elections.

PolsatNews journalists asked Nawrocki for a comment on Zelenskyʼs words.

"Dear Mr. President Volodymyr, the dispute does not concern Polandʼs internal affairs at all. They do not exist, because all Poles know and understand how much harm Ukrainian nationalists have caused to Poles and Polish children. President Zelensky is wrong, thank you," said Nawrocki.

According to him, the dispute concerns purely historical issues and the fact that in Poland "they do not accept the red-and-black flag of Bandera".