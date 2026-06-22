Budanov and Kyslytsia went to Poland to resolve the conflict. When that failed, Zelensky sent the Order of the White Eagle by mail

Before returning the Order of the White Eagle to Polish President Karol Nawrocki via "Nova Post", Ukraine tried to resolve the conflict diplomatically.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in an interview with TSN.

“The head of my office and the first deputy, [Kyrylo] Budanov and [Serhiy] Kyslytsia, said: ʼWe want to fly, we will resolve the issue with the Poles — with Karol’s administration.’ I said: ʼYou will not resolve this, in my opinion, because I see this as exclusively an electoral process that has already begun,’” Zelensky said.

According to him, Budanov and Kyslytsia still went, communicated with the Office of the President of Poland and the Prime Ministerʼs team, the Speakerʼs team, "but returned with the feeling ʼMr. President, we feel that they will do itʼ".

After that, Zelensky says, he tried to initiate a meeting with Nawrocki, but instead he made a new attack against Ukraine.

"I suggested to the President of Poland to meet. I said letʼs hold a conference. The President of Poland is taking the next step: he says that Ukraine has no place in Europe because itʼs bad for the Polish farmer. Heʼs saying this for what purpose — to then put pressure on [Prime Minister Donald] Tusk, to block the cluster. These are related things," Zelensky said.

Zelensky is also confident that his meeting with Prime Minister Donald Tusk did not influence the Polish president and his decision in any way.