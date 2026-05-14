The court has remanded in custody without bail the MP Oleksandr Dubinsky, who is suspected of treason

The court has remanded in custody until June 5 without bail the MP Oleksandr Dubinsky, who is suspected of treason.

This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI). The name of the MP Babel was confirmed by sources.

Recently, on May 5, Dubinsky was handed a new suspicion. The investigation claims that in the pre-trial detention center (PTDC) he wrote texts and recorded videos in which he promoted theses favorable to Russia. He did this on laptops without Internet access, which his lawyers brought him, supposedly for work. Later, the prepared materials were transferred to Dubinskyʼs wife, who published them.

Already on May 12, "Court Reporter" wrote that the State Bureau of Investigation is requesting that Dubinsky be transferred from the “Lukyanivka” PTDC in Kyiv to the Mensk Correctional Colony No. 91 in the Chernihiv region.

The SBI investigator is asking for this to be done so that Dubinsky cannot transmit information from outside the institution that works in favor of the Russian Federation. Currently, a request for Dubinskyʼs transfer is under consideration.

The Dubinsky case

Oleksandr Dubinsky is a former journalist and now a member of parliament. In January 2021, the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions against him for interfering in the American elections. After that, Dubinsky was expelled from the “Servant of the People” faction, and later removed from the position of head of the Kyiv regional organization of the “Servant of the People”.

In August 2023, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) conducted searches at Oleksandr Dubinskyʼs residence to verify the legality of his departure abroad. He left Ukraine ostensibly to accompany his father for treatment at a foreign medical facility. However, his father traveled abroad and returned from there on his own. Dubinsky was suspected in this case.

On November 6, 2023, the court placed Dubinsky under 24-hour house arrest. He was also served with a report on an administrative offense related to corruption.

On November 13 of the same year , after searches by SBU and the State Bureau of Investigation, Dubinsky was charged with treason — he is accused of informational and subversive activities in favor of the Russian Federation. And on November 14, the court sent Dubinsky to a pre-trial detention center. Since then, the MP has been in custody.

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