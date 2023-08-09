The MP Dubinsky was declared about the suspicion of forging documents for traveling abroad

The MP Oleksandr Dubinsky was declared about the suspicion of forging documents for traveling abroad.

This is reported by a number of media.

It is about going abroad under the pretext of fatherʼs treatment. According to the investigation, his father left without being accompanied by the MP and returned to the country on his own. Dubinsky himself, while abroad, signed official documents, which may indicate their forgery. Now the MP faces up to 6 years in prison.

According to "Ukraiinska Pravda" ["Ukrainian Truth"], the investigation established that the deputy left with permission on June 27. His father left on June 26 and returned on July 11. Dubinsky returned only on July 27. During this time, he managed to visit Italy, Croatia and Spain. He stayed at the luxury hotels Mediterraneo in Casteldefels and Vincci Bit in Barcelona.

At the end of July, Dubinsky himself said that he received permission to leave to accompany his cancer-stricken father. Blogger Anton Shvets then reported that the MP was in Spain on vacation with his wife. He recognized Dubinsky by a tattoo on his leg in one of his wifeʼs Instagram stories.