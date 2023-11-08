The MP Oleksandr Dubinsky was handed a protocol on corruption

A protocol on an administrative offense related to corruption to the current MP of Ukraine Oleksandr Dubinsky.

This was reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

It is noted that in his appeals, Dubinsky was interested in considering the issue of issuing him a permit to travel abroad, which is the subject of a criminal case in which the MP is a defendant.

He also tried to put pressure on the investigation, demanding to check the leadership of law enforcement agencies investigating criminal proceedings where the deputy acts as a suspect.

The evidence received from SBI was sufficient for the NAPC to draw up a protocol on administrative offenses related to corruption. Dubinsky must pay a fine for the violation.

The MP violated the following requirements:

not to act and not to make decisions in conditions of real conflict of interests;

violation of requirements for the prevention and settlement of conflicts of interest.

On November 6, the Pechersky District Court of Kyiv imposed a preventive measure on MP Oleksandr Dubinsky in the case of the illegal border crossing scheme for men. He received 24-hour house arrest.